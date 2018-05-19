Clear

Phase one on main street project begins

Phase One of the Vincennes Main street project has begun.

Posted: May. 18, 2018 5:27 PM
Updated: May. 18, 2018 6:29 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Construction is underway in Vincennes and the focus is on Main street.

This is the first of three phases and extends from 22nd street to Jamestown Square apartments.

Phase one is completely funded locally through the Redevelopment Commission. Thursday night the commission approved a five million dollar bond to supply this funding.

Crews are currently installing water lines. However, once funding comes in crews will begin working on main street itself.
Vincennes city engineer John Sprague explains that as this area of town has changed, so have the needs.

Sprague says, "The need for this project has been there since they constructed Clark middle school. The high school is out there. Main Street is narrow, it's basically a rural road from 22nd street on out. There are no shoulders, there are no sidewalks, no curbing. It's ditches."

Sprague says the main construction will begin when an INDOT project on Hart street finishes up this summer.

