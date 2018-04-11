Pets abandoned in rural communities

Robinson, Ill. (WTHI) - If you have a pet the Crawford County Humane Society Director says it is your responsibility to find a new home for the animal if you can no longer care for it. Some people are skirting that responsibility and it is putting animals in danger.

Scroll for more content...

A black and white terrier puppy named Buddy is just one example of the unwanted animals filling area shelters. He and his sister Hope were abandoned in a trailer when the owner moved away. A concerned neighbor brought them to the Crawford County Humane society.

Debbie Dix is the Humane Society Director. She's been working at the shelter for two decades and says animals can often be left behind or dumped in rural areas when they are no longer wanted. This puts the animals in danger of being attacked by other animals, suffering from the elements or getting hit by cars.

Dix explains the county run animal control shelter can only accept obvious strays. The humane society requires a fee to surrender animals so some people choose to dump their pets instead.

"That's why you see puppies on the doorsteps. It causes you more work because people are going to take them out and dump them and you've got to go pick them up and chase them down."

Dix says they need the forty to fifty dollar surrender fee to help care for the animals and run the shelter, a service that costs more and more to provide.

"Some maybe can't afford that fee or don't think it's the right thing to do, you know, they don't want to give up anything toward their own responsibilities."

Dix says they need community support to keep the doors open. They may have to be open fewer days to cut down on costs. It's a move other small shelters have made elsewhere.

She adds pet owners need to be responsible. Get animals spayed or neutered. Adopt from a shelter and stop breeding more animals when there are already so many in need of homes.

Luckily for Buddy and his sister they've already been adopted together and are getting ready to go home.

Adoption fees start around sixty dollars for cats and a hundred and twenty dollars for dogs.

For more information about the Crawford County Humane Society call 618-544-8698.

We reached out Crawford County Animal Control for this story but did not hear back.