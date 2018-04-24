Pet experts say prepare your pets for warm weather pests

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The weather is finally warmer and animal experts say now is the time to defend your dog against fleas and ticks.

Spring finally has arrived throughout the Wabash Valley. Animals might like enjoying the warm weather but so do insects that could attach themselves to your animal.

"So you definitely want to be on the watch out for fleas and ticks especially springtime is a great time for ticks to start showing their face and people are wanting to get out and get in the woods and walk the trails so they just need to be aware when they do those things to check your dog over" Veterinarian Troy Loudermilk says.

Loudermilk says now is the time to make sure your pet has preventative medicine against fleas and ticks. He says to not let your guard down even during colder months.

"We see fleas and ticks especially ticks all year 'round no matter how cold it is most pets live indoors so as long as it's 70 degrees in your house you'll have fleas and I would say ticks in the last couple of weeks we've started to see an increase of ticks on the pets" Loudermilk says.

If you notice a tick attached to your animal make sure you dispose of it properly. Animal experts say, if not removed correctly, ticks can cause an infection.

"You want to make sure you get down and get the actual head of the tick off of there. You don't want to just pull because you could actually tear the head off the tick so you don't want to just get down and pull you want to make sure you get the head of the tick itself" Loudermilk says.

Area vets say the Wabash Valley is prone to standing water and that creates risks associated with mosquitos. They say to make sure your pet is medicated against heartworms as mosquitos carry them.