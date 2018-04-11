More jobs to possibly come to Vigo County, council approves money for pet care company

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - More jobs are one step closer to coming to Vigo County.

That's after Tuesday night's Vigo County Council meeting.

Council members approved $500,000 for Saturn Petcare.

The money would be used to help assist with pre-treatment needs at the former Kellogg's facility in Seelyville, Indiana. That's the facility Saturn Petcare is considering for operational use.

The company, which is based out of Bremen, Germany, manufactures high-quality pet food for dogs and cats.

Ideally, Saturn Petcare would be investing $37 million in the community, while bringing in 200 jobs by the end of 2024. The jobs would provide an hourly wage of $18.60 per hour.

"We've taken some hits in the past, losing jobs," said Council President Aaron Loudermilk, "and I think our citizens are very optimistic about the future, and they want to see good paying jobs like this and great opportunities."

Saturn Petcare has not signed a purchase agreement yet. However, Vigo County is one of the locations they are considering to move to.