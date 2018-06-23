TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – (WTHI) You have the chance to save some pets yourself!

Saturday afternoon Pet Supplies Plus in Terre Haute is having an adoption event is offering coupons for people who adopt at the event.!

They've partnered with the Terre Haute Humane Society.

It runs from 11 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Pet Supplies Plus on State Road 46 near Walmart.