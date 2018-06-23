TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – (WTHI) You have the chance to save some pets yourself!
Saturday afternoon Pet Supplies Plus in Terre Haute is having an adoption event is offering coupons for people who adopt at the event.!
They've partnered with the Terre Haute Humane Society.
Scroll for more content...
It runs from 11 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Pet Supplies Plus on State Road 46 near Walmart.
Related Content
- Pet Supplies Plus in Terre Haute is having an adoption event
- Girl Scouts team up for a weekend pet adoption event
- Launch Terre Haute hosts women-centric event
- Everything for every pet: new pet supply store opens
- Local group working to gather pet supplies for Irma victims
- Local shelter warns pet adoption surprises for Christmas
- More than 130 local animals adopted in Petsmart event
- Dog located safely after being nabbed from Terre Haute pet store
- 100 Men Who Cook event helps support Terre Haute Children's Museum
- Coca-Cola bottle born in Terre Haute