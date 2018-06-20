Pet Safety and the Heat

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - All that heat may be hot and hard for you to handle, but what about your pets?
News 10 sat down with a local veterinarian Tuesday. She said you should keep your pets inside as much as possible.
If you have to go outside, do it during the cooler parts of the morning or night. And, keep them in the shade with fresh cold water. If we shouldn't be outside, neither should they.
"We walk on the payment the asphalt the sidewalk with shoes. They don't have that privilege. So if you put your hand on any of those surfaces and it's not comfortable its probably not gonna be comfortable for your pets feet," said Dr. Beth Brown.
You can also keep your dog cool by filling a kiddie pool for them to lay in, or freeze toys in an ice bucket for them.
