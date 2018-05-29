Clear

Personal information hacked in 100,000+ homes

The FBI is warning people of a nationwide hack. It's impacting hundreds of thousands of people. The FBI says Russian hackers are getting into homes and businesses across the U.S.

Posted: May. 29, 2018 8:57 AM
Updated: May. 29, 2018 9:02 AM
Posted By: Kiley Thomas

UNITED STATES (WTHI) -

The FBI says Russian hackers are getting into homes and businesses across the U.S.
through internet routers. This is the device that brings internet to your home or business.

The FBI believes hackers are blocking web traffic and collecting information that passes through these routers.

Experts say the hackers could wipe your information or just turn off your internet all together. They believe it's the same group that hacked the Democratic National Committee before the presidential election in 2016.

The FBI has already identified how the hackers got into the routers. Now the agency is asking everyone to do a reboot.

"By turning it off and on it resets in a way that allows the FBI to identify the devices that were infected,” said Ed Stroz, Founder of Stroz Friedberg – Aon.

You can simply un-plug your router to turn it off. Once you turn it back on experts say this should destroy any access to hackers.

