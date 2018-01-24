wx_icon Terre Haute 42°

wx_icon Robinson 38°

wx_icon Zionsville 36°

wx_icon Rockville 42°

wx_icon Casey 44°

wx_icon Brazil 42°

wx_icon Marshall 42°

Clear
Livestream View Now

Person of interest in Delphi case will return to Indiana because of unrelated warrant

A man considered a person of interest in the murder of two Delphi teens is being sent back to Indiana from Colorado.

Posted: Jan. 25, 2018 7:29 AM
Updated: Jan. 25, 2018 7:29 AM
Posted By: CBS4 Web

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. (WTTV) – A man considered a person of interest in the murder of two Delphi teens is being sent back to Indiana from Colorado.

Scroll for more content...

There’s an active warrant for Daniel Nations’ arrest for failing to register as a sex offender in Johnson County, according to Sheriff Doug Cox. The sheriff says his officers will have to go get him and court records say they have 21 days to do so.

Last year, authorities arrested Nations in El Paso County, Colorado, where he was accused of threatening hikers on a trail with a hatchet.

Police have not formally connected Nations to the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German in Feb. 2017, but he gained national attention when detectives with the Indiana State Police traveled to interview him in connection with the Carroll County killings.

Detectives later said they have no information that specifically includes or excludes Nations as a suspect.

The murders remain unsolved. Police have released a photo and sketch of the suspected killer in the case along with a short audio clip of a man saying, “Down the hill.”

Local police are urging anyone with information about the Delphi case to call 844-459-5786 or email Abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.

*This story was originally published by WTTV in Indianapolis. 

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It