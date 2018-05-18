Clear

Person detained after police say he spent five minutes on the campus of a Knox County school

One person is being detained after entering a southern Indiana high school without permission.

Posted: May. 18, 2018 3:56 PM
Updated: May. 18, 2018 3:56 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is being detained after entering a southern Indiana high school without permission.

Scroll for more content...

It all happened Thursday afternoon just before 2:00 at South Knox High School.

Officials say he went through a construction entrance.

The person was on campus for just under five minutes before leaving the school grounds.

Authorities were contacted and the school was placed on lockdown.

During a search, police were not able to find any sort of threat.

The person of interest is being held in the Daviess County Jail for questioning.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Zionsville
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Clouds and showers still possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It