Person detained after police say he spent five minutes on the campus of a Knox County school

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is being detained after entering a southern Indiana high school without permission.

Scroll for more content...

It all happened Thursday afternoon just before 2:00 at South Knox High School.

Officials say he went through a construction entrance.

The person was on campus for just under five minutes before leaving the school grounds.

Authorities were contacted and the school was placed on lockdown.

During a search, police were not able to find any sort of threat.

The person of interest is being held in the Daviess County Jail for questioning.

No arrests have been made at this time.