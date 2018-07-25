Clear

People will come together to 'Serve the Valley' this week

You can put your cleaning, building, and even gardening skills to use for a good cause.

Posted: Jul. 24, 2018 4:40 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You can put your cleaning, building, and even gardening skills to use for a good cause.

Scroll for more content...

Serve the Valley is happening Friday and Saturday.

This event is similar to United Way Day of Action. Just like Day of Action, Serve the Valley is a big volunteering initiative.

People will head out to local organizations, like humane societies or community gardens. Then, they will help the groups with all kinds of different work.

“They can see first-hand the kind of need we have in our community and then learn more about that, and it’s a good family-friendly event,” said Abby Desboro with the United Way of the Wabash Valley.

So far, about 500 people have signed up across the 60 different projects. They’re happening in a handful of local counties.

People can check out the opportunities and sign up online.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Zionsville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Sun today, rain tomorrow.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Youth Leadership Conference

Image

Sunshine with temperatures in the mid 80's for your Wednesday

Image

Behind the Blues: Following your dreams and living the mission

Image

Jacob Harden

Image

Camp Read event

Image

The latest chapter in the Vigo County Jail study

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Community Callout in Greene County

Image

Terre Haute Sewer project costs

Image

Behind the Blues: The Hoosier connection

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent