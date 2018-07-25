People will come together to 'Serve the Valley' this week

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You can put your cleaning, building, and even gardening skills to use for a good cause.

Scroll for more content...

Serve the Valley is happening Friday and Saturday.

This event is similar to United Way Day of Action. Just like Day of Action, Serve the Valley is a big volunteering initiative.

People will head out to local organizations, like humane societies or community gardens. Then, they will help the groups with all kinds of different work.

“They can see first-hand the kind of need we have in our community and then learn more about that, and it’s a good family-friendly event,” said Abby Desboro with the United Way of the Wabash Valley.

So far, about 500 people have signed up across the 60 different projects. They’re happening in a handful of local counties.

People can check out the opportunities and sign up online.