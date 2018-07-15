People took a swing at Cystic Fibrosis

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - The Jake Odum Golf Classic happened at Hulman Links.

The event is a fundraiser for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Scroll for more content...

Odum started this outing last year because his cousin has battled with cystic fibrosis.

He says he doesn't want people to take their health for granted so this event is a way to draw attention to an important issue while also having fun.

Odum hopes to collect nearly $25,000 again this year.

You can still donate by clicking here.