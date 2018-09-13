Clear

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Those at the meeting say they represent the more than five hundred people who benefit from the pool.

Posted: Sep. 13, 2018 10:46 PM
Posted By: Heather Good

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The public packed the Terre Haute City Council chambers to talk about efforts to re-open and fix the area YMCA pool.

News 10 told you earlier this week Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett is working on a way to re-open the recently closed YMCA pool. The pool is operated by the Clay County YMCA but the City of Terre Haute owns the property.

Several members of the public addressed the Terre Haute City Council Thursday night to urge them to use that leverage to re-open the pool.

Vera Kyle, who used the YMCA pool,  says the group has been working diligently to ensure the mayor and council are aware of the issue.

"They understand that this is important for our community. It is something that we can't lose and it's something that we all need, not just the ones that are using it now but the ones that could be using it in the future."

LINK | CHANGES COMING TO VIGO COUNTY YMCA, POOL SET TO CLOSE UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

Patricia Bringman says, "That means income coming into the Y and without that pool, I think they're going to feel the pinch. I can't imagine that it will function as it has with the pool because the pool is probably the main attraction."

Mayor Duke Bennett says there is a clear need for the pool. He explains re-opening the pool will require help through private donations and a partnership between the Y and the city.

"A pool is one thing that's on a big checklist that we have that we can offer to folks that are looking seriously at Terre Haute and I don't want to eliminate anything off that list."

Several members of the public thanked the mayor and council for listening to their concerns.

Representatives of the YMCA were not at the meeting.

