People line up at Hulman Center to pay respects to fallen Officer Pitts

There was a public visitation for fallen Terre Haute Police Officer Rob Pitts on Tuesday.

Posted: May. 8, 2018 5:46 PM
Updated: May. 8, 2018 5:48 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There was a public visitation for fallen Terre Haute Police Officer Rob Pitts on Tuesday.

There was a line of people at the Hulman Center of people waiting to pay their respects or Officer Pitts.

The public visitation began on Tuesday after a special flag presentation.

Terre Haute Police Chief John Plasse shared some remarks.

"Officer Robert S. Pitts courageously stood his post for almost two decades...representing what is best in this society," Plasse said.

After that, Plasse went on to present Officer Pitts with the flag.

A letter from the Attorney General of the United States was also shared.

It was written in Washington D.C. on Monday.

The letter expressed deepest condolences for an American hero revered by his extended law enforcement family across the country.

After the short ceremony, the casket was closed.

