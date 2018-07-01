People learn to channel inner poet at poetry workshop

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An event hoped to spark interest in local poets on Saturday.

That's thanks to two professors who started the "Learn To Write Poems" worshop. It was held at the Vigo County Public Library.

The workshop taught people how to write haikus and linked verse poetry.

Organizers said they wanted people to leave feeling good about what they write.

"It's really gratifying to see people show interest and come," said Arthur Feinsod and John Maraldo, creators, "and it must be gratifying for them too. You can see their faces that they're happy with what they produced."

The workshop has been held three times. For more information on the next one, or future event, just visit The Vigo County Public Library.