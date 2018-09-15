People join walk to raise money and awareness for MS

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Together many hoped to one day find a cure for a life-changing disease.
Saturday was the Walk to End Multiple Sclerosis. This year's theme was "Together We Are Stronger".
Walkers could take on a one or three mile walk for the cause.
To many, one step is a step toward raising awareness and finding a cure.
"People that have MS because it effects their muscles walking can be hard, depending on what level MS you have," said Volunteer Carol Schumacher, "So we're walking for those who can't."
Organizers said their goal was to reach 500 participants as well as raise $45,000.
