Clear

People in Marshall Illinois do a little spring cleaning

The city of Marshall, Illinois is hosting a city wide cleanup.

Posted: Apr. 23, 2018 4:20 PM
Updated: Apr. 23, 2018 5:36 PM
Posted By: Shaleena Barker

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - People in a Wabash Valley community are working hard to keep things clean.

Scroll for more content...

Monday marked the first day for the citywide cleanup in Marshall, Illinois.

People who live within city limits were able to drop off their unwanted items.

This did not include tires, drywall, and toxic items.

News 10 spoke with John Trefz.

He's the mayor of Marshall, Illinois.

He said people in the community take a lot of pride in keeping the city looking beautiful.

If you couldn't participate on Monday, there's still time.

Cleanup continues through April 28th.

Just click here for a list of times and locations.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 56°
Robinson
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 56°
Zionsville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 56°
Casey
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 56°
Brazil
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 56°
Marshall
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 56°
Scattered Showers Still Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It