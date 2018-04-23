People in Marshall Illinois do a little spring cleaning

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - People in a Wabash Valley community are working hard to keep things clean.

Monday marked the first day for the citywide cleanup in Marshall, Illinois.

People who live within city limits were able to drop off their unwanted items.

This did not include tires, drywall, and toxic items.

News 10 spoke with John Trefz.

He's the mayor of Marshall, Illinois.

He said people in the community take a lot of pride in keeping the city looking beautiful.

If you couldn't participate on Monday, there's still time.

Cleanup continues through April 28th.

Just click here for a list of times and locations.