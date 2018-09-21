People hit the tees to help Clay County Cradles

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - People shrugged off the sprinkles and hit the tees on Friday.
It was for the 5th Annual Cradles Golf Scramble.
It is a way to raise money and awareness for the organization.
Cradles provides childcare for parents wanting to improve their education.
The organization says it is a way to break the cycle of poverty.
You can donate by clicking here.
