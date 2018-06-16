People embrace diversity at annual walk

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People in the community are celebrating diversity.
The Terre Haute Tomorrow intiative held its fourth annual diversity walk Saturday Morning. Participants walk one and a half miles.
The initiative is a vision of growth for the city of Terre Haute, and the walk is part of that plan. The committee hopes to evolve the sense of inclusion and diversity awarness in the community.
Organizers want people to embrace each others' differences.
