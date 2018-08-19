People are hopeful for Air Show's return following event's last day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The excitement in Terre Haute was seen and heard all weekend!

Thousands made their way to the city for incredible views and family fun throughout the weekend. That's as the Terre Haute Air Show wrapped up its last day on Sunday.

After flooding on the fields at the Terre Haute Airport on opening day, parking made a headache for many on Saturday.

Following the setback, production was back on track on Sunday.

The Clydesdales kicked off the entertainment Sunday morning, followed by a flag jump to start the air show.

Of course, many were anxious to see the crowd favorite The Blue Angels.

People who came out this weekend told us they're excited to see the air show bring such a boost for the city.

"A, it's great for the community," said Jack Kenyon, studying aviation at Indiana State University, "B, it's good for aviation in general. It's kind of nice to have people out and seeing this stuff. So I would love to see another air show here if it comes back and continues to be a thing throughout the years. I would definitely make a trip back to see it!"

The gates for Sunday's show closed at 6 p.m.

Many said they're hopeful the air show will make its way back to Terre Haute again next year.