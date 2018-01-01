wx_icon Terre Haute 29°

wx_icon Robinson 29°

wx_icon Zionsville 26°

wx_icon Rockville 29°

wx_icon Casey 27°

wx_icon Brazil 29°

wx_icon Marshall 29°

Clear
Livestream View Now

Pentagon reviewing military use of exercise trackers

The Pentagon is doing a broad review of how military forces use exercise trackers and other wearable electronic devices, in the wake of revelations that an interactive, online map can pinpoint troop locations, bases and other sensitive areas around the world.

Posted: Jan. 29, 2018 6:07 PM
Updated: Jan. 29, 2018 6:07 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon is doing a broad review of how military forces use exercise trackers and other wearable electronic devices, in the wake of revelations that an interactive, online map can pinpoint troop locations, bases and other sensitive areas around the world.

Scroll for more content...

Army Col. Rob Manning, a Pentagon spokesman, says the review will determine if there should be additional training or restrictions on the use of the devices, such as Fitbits.

The Global Heat Map, published by the GPS tracking company Strava, uses satellite information to map the locations of subscribers to Strava’s fitness service. The map shows activity from 2015 through September 2017.

Heavily populated areas are well lit, but warzones such as Iraq and Syria show scattered pockets of activity, possibly identifying military bases or other secure locations.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It