Pence traveling to Indianapolis for IT company announcement

Vice President Mike Pence is traveling to Indianapolis this week for what state officials say will be a significant economic development announcement with India-based information technology outsourcing company Infosys.

Posted: Apr. 25, 2018 4:43 PM
Updated: Apr. 25, 2018 4:43 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is traveling to Indianapolis this week for what state officials say will be a significant economic development announcement with India-based information technology outsourcing company Infosys.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. says Pence will attend Thursday’s event with Gov. Eric Holcomb and Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett at the company’s downtown offices.

Infosys announced nearly a year ago that it would establish an Indianapolis tech hub with 2,000 employees by the end of 2021 as it plans opening at least four U.S. hubs with 10,000 workers. Indiana officials offered Infosys up to $31 million of incentives, worth potentially $15,000 for every worker hired.

Pence had been expected to speak Thursday at an Indiana event promoting the Trump administration’s tax plan, but that event has been postponed.

