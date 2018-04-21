Clear

Pence prominent in Indiana GOP primary races for US House

The GOP race for Indiana's 6th Congressional District has drawn national attention and money, largely because Greg Pence is seeking the seat once held by his younger brother, Vice President Mike Pence, and he's already raised nearly $1 million to get it.

The seat is one of two GOP-dominated districts in the state that are open this year. Whoever wins the May 8 primary will be the favorite to win in the November general election.

The seat is one of two GOP-dominated districts in the state that are open this year. Whoever wins the May 8 primary will be the favorite to win in the November general election.

The GOP candidates in in the 4th District and the 6th District have touted their conservative credentials, while trying to differentiate themselves in background.

Two members of Mike Pence's gubernatorial administration - Steve Braun and Diego Morales - are running for the 4th District. Another candidate is state Rep. Jim Baird.

Muncie businessman Jonathan Lamb is running against Greg Pence.

