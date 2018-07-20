ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - It will be a little cooler on Saturday, but you and your family can still take advantage of a free opportunity.
Scroll for more content...
Entrance into Pelican Cove in Robinson, Illinois will be free.
It's part of Marathon Appreciation Day.
The Robinson Parks Department says you can swim all day for free.
They will also have free hot dogs until they run out.
The pool opens at 12:30 in the afternoon, central time
Related Content
- Pelican Cove in Robinson will have free admission (and hot dogs) on Saturday
- Wildlife officials in Illinois investigating after discovering five dead pelicans
- New K-9 Team Patrolling in Robinson
- World's strongest man competitors come to Robinson
- Strong storms blast through Robinson Thursday
- Children's Museum lowers admission cost for the day
- Phillies fan injured by flying hot dog launched by Phanatic
- Joey ‘Jaws’ Chestnut continues dominance, downs record 74 hot dogs
- Santa comes to town for free photos on Saturday
- Walmart set to offer free health screenings on Saturday