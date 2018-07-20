Pelican Cove in Robinson will have free admission (and hot dogs) on Saturday

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - It will be a little cooler on Saturday, but you and your family can still take advantage of a free opportunity.

Entrance into Pelican Cove in Robinson, Illinois will be free.

It's part of Marathon Appreciation Day.

The Robinson Parks Department says you can swim all day for free.

They will also have free hot dogs until they run out.

The pool opens at 12:30 in the afternoon, central time