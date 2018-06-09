Pedestrian traffic spikes for Special Olympics, police warn drivers to use extra caution

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - WIth the Special Olympics in town, police are asking you to use extra caution this week, especially in the area of 3rd and Chestnut Streets.

People will be crossing the street to get from campus to the Track and Field Complex.

Police helped direct traffic in that area on Friday afternoon.

There are also extra patrols and speed radars to help keep things moving safely.