TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - WIth the Special Olympics in town, police are asking you to use extra caution this week, especially in the area of 3rd and Chestnut Streets.
Scroll for more content...
People will be crossing the street to get from campus to the Track and Field Complex.
Police helped direct traffic in that area on Friday afternoon.
There are also extra patrols and speed radars to help keep things moving safely.
Related Content
- Pedestrian traffic spikes for Special Olympics, police warn drivers to use extra caution
- Police urging all drivers to use "extreme caution" while traveling
- Special Olympics Economic Impact
- High speed chases spike; police protocol
- Water patrols spike for Memorial weekend
- Hymera Traffic Alert
- Locals take cold plunge for Special Olympics Indiana
- Special Olympics return to Terre Haute next week
- Set-up underway for this weekend's Special Olympics games