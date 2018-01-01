Pedestrian fatally struck in Sullivan County crash

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Officials say a pedestrian is dead after being struck in an early morning crash.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says 911 received the call just before 4 a.m. on Saturday.

Officials say it happened in the traveled portion of US 41 southbound near Farmersburg.

That’s where they say a semi-tractor trailer driven by Gordon Smith of Murfreesboro, Tennessee was heading south while a pedestrian was walking in the roadway.

Officials say the driver stated he didn’t see the pedestrian in time to avoid an accident. They say heavy rain was coming down at the time of the crash, and there weren’t any street lights in the area.

Sullivan County Coroner Mary Ann Dudley pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene.

Officials say there were no indicators of foul play. The name of the pedestrian isn’t being released yet.

The semi driver tested negative on a required intoxication test.