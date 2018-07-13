TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You don't have to travel to Georgia to get your hands on some fresh Georgia peaches.
Scroll for more content...
They will come to you.
It's part of the annual Peach Truck Tour.
It makes its way through several states, including Indiana.
You can buy peaches by the half bushel, which is a 25-pound box.
The truck will be back in the area this August.
To learn more, click here.
Related Content
- Peach Truck Tour makes a stop in Terre Haute
- Shoe Bus receives grant, make stop at Terre Haute school
- New Girl Scouts leader makes a stop in Terre Haute
- Well-known illusionist makes a stop in Terre Haute
- U.S. Senator makes stop in Terre Haute, talks drug addiction
- Terre Haute's Coke mural making big progress
- Racing legend makes stop in Terre Haute for ISU Speaker Series
- Special guest makes a stop in Terre Haute, talks opioid crisis
- West Terre Haute Police Department makes donation to community center
- 1956 Gold Medalist makes a visit to Terre Haute South