Clear

Paying it Forward: #ColtonStrong toy drive makes a big delivery to children's hospital

The life of a young Terre Haute boy lives on thanks to your generous donations.

Posted: Jul. 27, 2018 6:51 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The life of a young Terre Haute boy lives on thanks to your generous donations.

Scroll for more content...

You've heard us talk many times about #ColtonStrong.

Little Colton Murray died in December from several medical complications.

For the last month and a half, Colton's family has been gathering gifts of toys, books, and stuffed animals.

On Friday morning, we caught up with them loading a large truck full of donations.

They drove the truck-load of toys to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.

It's a place the Murrays say gave them so much.

"This is a lot more than we ever expected...the outpouring of support has been amazing," Colton's dad Matt said.

They told us the children at Riley should be playing with the toys by the end of the day.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 76°
Zionsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
A cloudy end to the weekend, with showers coming.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Rex rout Sliders

Image

ESPN analyst thinks Etling could make it

Image

Eric Stidman with a really cool cloud and the forecast

Image

Summer Reading Program wraps up

Image

Education Foundation golf outing

Image

Adoption Project Hope

Image

Hamilton Center thanks their employees

Image

Quintin Towles lawsuit against THPD officer

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"