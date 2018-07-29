Paying it Forward: #ColtonStrong toy drive makes a big delivery to children's hospital

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The life of a young Terre Haute boy lives on thanks to your generous donations.

You've heard us talk many times about #ColtonStrong.

Little Colton Murray died in December from several medical complications.

For the last month and a half, Colton's family has been gathering gifts of toys, books, and stuffed animals.

On Friday morning, we caught up with them loading a large truck full of donations.

They drove the truck-load of toys to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.

It's a place the Murrays say gave them so much.

"This is a lot more than we ever expected...the outpouring of support has been amazing," Colton's dad Matt said.

They told us the children at Riley should be playing with the toys by the end of the day.