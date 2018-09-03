Paving the way for a better experience at local theatre

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The next time you visit the Community Theatre of Terre Haute, you'll notice something new.
Crews have been working on the parking lot along North 25th Street in Terre Haute for a couple of months. The theatre took acquired nearby properties in order to add parking.
Donations helped make the $500,000 project possible.
The next performace is "On the Golden Pond." There will be performances on September 21, 22, 28, 29, 2018 at 8:00 p.m., and also on September 23 & 30, 2018 at 2:30 p.m.
