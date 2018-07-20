Paving projects continue in Clinton

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - The ride is a little smoother for drivers in Clinton, Indiana. Several roads are being repaved with the help of grant money.

Mayor Jack Gilfoy says $600,000 worth of work will be done this season. The city came up with $141,000 and the rest came from a grant through the Indiana Department of Transportation.

Some areas are already repaved and just need painted lines. Work will continue on other streets through the end of the month.

A separate project is also wrapping up. Phase II of the Combined Sewer Overflow project should be done by the end of the month. New storm drains are getting installed along Main Street, curbs will be done and the areas of Main Street will be repaved.

The mayor says crews did run into one issue while working on the CSO project.

"We had forty-one properties in the north end that all the water lines to them were in bad shape so we had contingency money with the project and we decided to go ahead a replace all those from the meter to the core."

He says it cost about fifty thousand dollars to make the repairs.

As for the remaining paving projects, Mayor Gilfoy says streets should only be closed for about a day at a time while work is being done.

He adds the city has already applied for grant money for next year's paving projects.