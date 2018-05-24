Clear

Patrece Dayton celebrates 30-years with WTHI

Thursday marks Patrece Dayton's 30 year anniversary with us.

Posted: May. 24, 2018 8:19 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are celebrating a special day at WTHI!

Scroll for more content...

Thursday marks Patrece Dayton's 30 year anniversary with us.

We celebrated the only way we know how...cake.

Susan Dinkel surprised Patrece during the end of our 6:00 newscast.

Check out the video above!

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 78°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Zionsville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 78°
Casey
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 78°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 78°
The sunshine continues....
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It