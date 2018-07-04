Paths to Progress continues in Sullivan

SULLIVAN Ind. (WTHI) - The City of Sullivan is working with homeowners to spruce up its sidewalks. That's by continuing the Paths to Progress program this summer.

The program has been in place for the last five years and has helped around 120 homeowners.

How it works, is the City covers old sidewalk removal, forming, pouring, and finishing of a new walkway. Homeowners only have to cover the cost of the concrete and base material.

Sullivan Mayor Clint Lamb says the program saves nearly 80% of the cost for the property owner. He says it helps with city's curb appeal, walkability, and overall health of residents.

All city residents can sign up by contacting the Mayor's Office at 812-268-5464.