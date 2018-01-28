Past employees watch old power plant get torn down

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind, (WTHI)- Norman Savant has lived in Vigo county all his life. He's spent a lot of time here at the wabash river generating station.

“I had thirty five years, all at this one place. All at Wabash," said Savant.

Duke Energy invited those who used to work here at the facility to watch the implosion of the old power plant. It served as a reunion for many to catch up.

"A few of them i haven't seen in 15, 20 years even though we live in the same area but you just don't run into some of them," said Savant.

Rick Burger of Duke Energy says the cleanup of the old facility will open up new options down the road. They haven't made any official plans yet but removing this old facility is the first step.

"We have all the infrastructure as we start to look at the things here. We have a large gas line. We have this switch yard behind me that we have invested a lot of dollars for reliability things," said Burger.

Burger also knows that this place holds a lot of personal value, specifically for those who have spent so much of their time there.

"Knowing some of the men and women that have worked here it's a sad day, it really is but you gotta look for the future and that's what i believe we do at duke energy," said Burger.

As the dust settles those who worked many long hours here know that you can’t prevent change. They will only remember the times they had.

"It was a good place to work. Hard and hot, but it was a good place to work," said Savant.

The next big phase is imploding the rest of the facility. Duke Energy says they hope to do this by the end of the year.