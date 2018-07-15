Party for the Paws benefits our four-legged friends

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local bar is giving you the opportunity to party for a cause.

Sonka Irish Pub in Terre Haute hosted a special event on Friday night.

It was called the '14th Street Party for the Paws.'

The event benefited the Terre Haute Humane Society.

For just $5, you could participate in a corn hole and ping pong tournament.

If you couldn't make it on Friday, they will be out there again on Saturday.

The pub is hosting a Fur Fun Run or Walk.

Registration begins at 8:00 a.m. with the walking or running starting at 9:00 a.m.

It costs $20 per person and includes lunch and a treat for your pooch.

The proceeds benefit the Terre Haute Humane Society.