TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Parts of a house are damaged following an evening fire in Terre Haute.
It happened around 8:30 Sunday night.
The Terre Haute Fire Department responded to a house on fire on 5th Avenue.
Officials told News 10 no one was home at the time.
It's unclear what caused the fire.
Fire officials are still investigating.
Related Content
- Parts of house damaged following evening fire
- Late night fire damages home
- Wednesday evening house fire in Lyford under investigation
- Vincennes business damaged by fire temporarily relocates
- Home damaged by early morning fire
- Fire damages local business in Terre Haute
- Storm Damage and Power Outages
- Camby house explosion caused by excavating crew that damaged underground gas line, investigators say
- Fire destroys Clay County house, investigation underway
- Vincennes house fire has been ruled accidental
Scroll for more content...