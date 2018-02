WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Parts of West Terre Haute are under a boil order.

On Thursday, the West Terre Haute Water Works issued the order so they could make water main repairs.

Customers living in the areas of Bennett Place, from US 40 to Old Paris Road, and Lockhart Place will be impacted.

The boil order is in effect until further notice.