Parts of Clark County under boil order

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Officials have placed parts of Clark County in Illinois under a boil order.

The Clark-Edgar Rule Water District has issued a boil order until January 12th for customers in the following areas:

Dolson Township:

From the intersection of 970th Street and Clarksville Road East on Clarksville Road to 1050th Street; South on 1050th Street to 200th Road; West on 2000th Road to end of the line at hydrant East of Creek Crossing. 2000th Road and 1020th Street (including McKinney Subdivision) to 1900th Road; 1900th Road West to end of the line at hydrant East of Creek Crossing.

Clarksville Road East to Heritage Lane North to end of the line at the hydrant.

Clarksville Road East to 1170th Street (including Carr Subdivision) to end of the line at the hydrant on 1170th Street.

Clarksville Road East and Poplar Road (all of Poplar Road).

Clarksville Road East to Lake Drive (all of Lake Dr. including Edgewater Court and Lakeview Court) to end of the line at the hydrant.

Clarksville Road East to 1200th Street North to 2100th Road West to 1150th Street North to end of the line at hydrant South of 2150th Road.

1900th Road West (including all of Mill Creek Village and Tait Subdivision) to Hammer Road South (including all of Woodland Subdivision) to end of the line at the hydrant on Hammer Road.

Marshall Township:

Clarksville Road South East to 1320th Street to the hydrant at end of the line; Clarksville Road South East to 1900th Road West.

Clarksville Road South to 1850th Road West to 1350th Street.

Clarksville Road to 1850th Road East to 1470th Street North to 1900th Road East to 1500th Street North to 2000th Road West to Castle Finn Road North to the hydrant at end of the line.

The intersection of 1500th Street and Renner Road East to 1600th Street to 1050th Road to Valve at State Highway 1 and 1-70 Off-Ramp.

Douglas Township:

The intersection of 1500th Street and 2000th Road West to 1400th Street (dark Switchboard Road) to the hydrant at end of the line.