Part of extensive collection up for auction

Part of Don Smith's extensive collection went up for auction this weekend, but the bidding is far from over.

Posted: Jun. 16, 2018 5:29 PM
Posted By: Annie Johnston

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Part of Don Smith's collection went up for auction Saturday.

People from near and far were hoping to get a part of the history for themselves.

There are more items up for bidding on Sunday. It will be the first of two sessions featuring Antiques & Collectibles, including antique replica Stagecoach, sleighs, antique farm implements, large Coca-Cola collection, antique cash registers, antique furniture, showcases, bank machines, lots of smalls, and much more. The action picks back up next weekend with 130 vehicles.

The auctioneering group has a complete list on its website.

