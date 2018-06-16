Part of extensive collection up for auction

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Part of Don Smith's collection went up for auction Saturday.
People from near and far were hoping to get a part of the history for themselves.
There are more items up for bidding on Sunday. It will be the first of two sessions featuring Antiques & Collectibles, including antique replica Stagecoach, sleighs, antique farm implements, large Coca-Cola collection, antique cash registers, antique furniture, showcases, bank machines, lots of smalls, and much more. The action picks back up next weekend with 130 vehicles.
The auctioneering group has a complete list on its website.
