Part of Illinois highway dedicated to fallen war hero

TOLEDO, Ill. (WTHI) - Part of an Illinois highway is now dedicated to a fallen war hero.

It is in honor of Michael Flood.

Part of Illinois Route 121 in Cumberland County was dedicated in his name on Sunday.

Flood served in the Vietnam War and was killed in action.

The Toledo American Legion Post 164 held a memorial for Flood and his family.

Illinois Department of Transportation will put up signs between County Road 1450 East and 1600 East.

It be called SPC Michael Flood Memorial Highway.