TOLEDO, Ill. (WTHI) - Part of an Illinois highway is now dedicated to a fallen war hero.
It is in honor of Michael Flood.
Part of Illinois Route 121 in Cumberland County was dedicated in his name on Sunday.
Flood served in the Vietnam War and was killed in action.
The Toledo American Legion Post 164 held a memorial for Flood and his family.
Illinois Department of Transportation will put up signs between County Road 1450 East and 1600 East.
It be called SPC Michael Flood Memorial Highway.
Related Content
- Part of Illinois highway dedicated to fallen war hero
- Honoring Hometown Heroes: Keeping memories alive of local fallen soldiers
- Local police and firefighters honors fallen heroes with special ceremony.
- One mile for each fallen hero, here's how you can honor fallen service members
- Illinois State Police work to push highway safety
- One month later, the community continues to honor a fallen hero
- Harvest Emergency in Illinois
- Wiley High School Memorial Plaza dedication set for this weekend
- PHOTOS: Bringing Home a Hero
- Daviess county honors the fallen
Scroll for more content...