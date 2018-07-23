Part of 7th Street to reopen by the end of the week

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Half of the South 7th Street in Terre Haute is nearly complete.

Scroll for more content...

Traffic will resume between Voorhees and Hulman Streets later this week.

City officials told News 10 the second half of the project will begin next week.

This half focuses on 7th between Voorhees and Wheeler Streets.

Relocating the steel gas lines delayed the project by 59 days.

That delay could cost the city an additional $12,000 in traffic control costs.

That cost could go down if the second half of the project is completed faster than anticipated.

City officials hope the project will be wrapped up by late August.