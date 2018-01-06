Parks department hosts holiday recycling program

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Now that the holiday season is officially over, it's time to start taking down those holiday decorations.

Before you throw things away, consider recycling them instead.

The Vigo County parks department is encouraging you to participate in their free recycling program.

The program is happening until Tuesday January 16 from dawn to dusk each day.

Bring your recyclables only to the dumpster located at the Hawthorn Park beach parking lot.

Hawthorn park is on the county's East side.

The program will accept all recyclable material.

Bag up paper, plastic, glass, cardboard, and aluminum with no separating required.

The program is also accepting real Christmas trees with no ornaments.

The program asks that you do not bring any household items.