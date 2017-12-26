Parks Department collecting holiday recyclables

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - After the presents are opened and the tree is down, what will you do with your trash?

You may consider recycling it! The Vigo County Parks Department can help with that again this year.

People can get rid of some items at Hawthorn Park. Bag up your paper, plastic, glass, aluminum and cardboard.

You'll find the dumpster at the Hawthorn Park beach parking lot.

The recycling program starts December 26th. You can drop off items through January 16th. Stop by from dawn, until dusk.