Parks Department applying for grant to help get new boat dock

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Late Wednesday night the Terre Haute Parks and Recreation board had a meeting. There were multiple topics on the agenda.

One of the biggest involved replacing the boat dock at Fairbanks Park. If you remember last winter the dock was damaged to high damage as well as ice.

Now the parks department is doing what they can to replace it this year. Park Superintendent Eddie Bird says his department is working with Mayor Duke Bennet for a grant.

If received this will help with the roughly $42,000 price tag, but this new dock does have a perk to prevent future accidents involving ice.

“If we do get that grant money we will be able to replace the dock hopefully this year. Hopefully, with the new dock we are putting in we will be able to pull it out in the winter and prevent that ice flow damage again," said Bird.

Now when it comes to the old dock the city does have plans for that. They are currently selling chunks of the docks for the community to purchase.

If you are interested in buying some of the old dock you are asked to call the parks department at (812) 462-3391.