Parking Lot Party benefits Bikes for Tykes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A party on Terre Haute's southside will help a good cause.

That party benefits Bikes for Tykes.

On Saturday, the parking lot at 3rd and Voorhees was transformed for the 'Parking Lot Party.'

It will last from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

There will be music, food, and even a mechanical bull.

Fundraising for Bikes for Tykes usually takes place in only the winter.

Now, Chances and Services for Youth want to have a little summer fun, while raising money for the program.

It will cost you $5 or $15 with a t-shirt.