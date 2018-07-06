Parking Lot Party benefits Bikes for Tykes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A party on Terre Haute's southside will help a good cause.
That party benefits Bikes for Tykes.
On Saturday, the parking lot at 3rd and Voorhees was transformed for the 'Parking Lot Party.'
It will last from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
There will be music, food, and even a mechanical bull.
Fundraising for Bikes for Tykes usually takes place in only the winter.
Now, Chances and Services for Youth want to have a little summer fun, while raising money for the program.
It will cost you $5 or $15 with a t-shirt.
