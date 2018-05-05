Parke county gets new digital sign to slow down local speeders

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- The Parke County sheriff’s office got a new addition to its force earlier this week, but it isn't an officer. Instead, it's a new tool to help them monitor the streets.

The sheriff's office got a dynamic speed sign. The portable system can be set up and programmed to warn drivers of their speeds nearly a quarter mile away.

It can also be used to show various warning messages if needed. The department says they get roughly ten to fifteen calls a day when it comes to speeding complaints. They hope this new sign will help with the issue.

Currently, the new system is set up Marshall. Residents like Tanya Keller are already quite happy with the results she just hopes that these drivers will not fall back into old habits.

“I just hope it makes everybody aware of how fast their going and that our children is the number one top priority and they'll know exactly how fast their going and it’s time to slow down," said Keller.

Each one of these roughly cost $9,000 but the department received a grant saving the county money. Sheriff Justin Cole knows it’s not the solution to speeding but they hope it will help.

"We do sit out and we try to watch traffic and speeders but we can’t be everywhere at all the time so this is something that's part of an answer. It’s not the answer, but part of the answer," said Sheriff Cole.

The speed sign also keeps track of the average speeds. This will allow the department to know if they need to start enforce that street longer to catch the violators.

The sheriff’s office hopes to get a few more of these signs in the coming years.