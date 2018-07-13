Clear

Parke Heritage in final preparations for school to begin

When the doors open for school this year, Turkey run and Rockville will become one. The community just hopes now that the transition is a smooth one.

Posted: Jul. 12, 2018 7:12 PM
Posted By: Garrett Brown

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI)- The Parke Heritage school consolidation is a process that started months ago. Many people were for consolidation while others were against it.

Just like Nickie Roosevelt works at the Carme & co. salon Rockville. Shes heard a lot of opinions on the school’s consolidation, but she has some thoughts of her own especially for her kids.

“I was kind of skeptical the way it all played out but its happening. Everybody just needs to get on board and make it the best it can be,” said Roosevelt.

Over the past year and a half, the North Central Parke Community School Cooperation has been preparing for the opening of both Parke Heritages middle and high schools. Superintendent Dr. Thomas Rohr says crews have been busy painting and transferring things to the new name.

“It’s kind of a difficult process to work through but I think it will be fairly smooth once we actually get the buses rolling and school started,” said Dr. Rohr.

But parents like Roosevelt still have concerns for when the school starts. One of them is transportation between the elementary schools.
The school plans to keep the students on their original bus routes. Then shuttles will take the students from there.

“It’s only going to take five or six busses to make that happened and again its matter of coordinating schedules to make it all fall into place. But you know many schools have shuttle buses and it works out well,” said Dr. Rohr.

There is still much work to be done at both schools. But Roosevelt just hopes the change will go off without a hitch.

“We’ve made a change and now we’re making new traditions. Just making a good thing for the kids because I think the kids are happy,” said Roosevelt.

Starting next week the news signs will begin to go up at both the high school and middle school. Superintendent Rohr says all the projects should be wrapped up by the time classes start up August 7th.

