Parke County woman arrested after pursuit that lasted almost 20 miles

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Parke County Sheriff’s Office reports one person was arrested on Feb. 2 after a pursuit that lasted nearly 20 miles.

Scroll for more content...

Deputies were called to investigate a report of a stolen vehicle. When the vehicle was located and the deputy attempted to make a traffic stop, the suspect took off.

After almost 20 miles, the vehicle finally stopped after stop sticks were used on State Road 59 in front of the Dollar General in Bellmore.

Julie Bailey, 41 of Rosedale, was arrested and charged with auto theft, resisting law enforcement, operating HTV and an outstanding warrant.

She was taken to the Parke County Jail and is being held without bond.