Parke County teen officially charged as an adult for attempted murder

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A 16-year-old was officially charged as an adult on Thursday afternoon for a Parke County attempted murder.

That 16-year-old is Zachary McCleery.

He's accused of shooting 31-year-old Charles McCleery in the face.

Zachary is currently in the Parke County Jail on a $100,000 bond, with no 10 percent.

Police say the crime happened on Tuesday at a home near County Road 590 South in Mansfield.

That's in rural Parke County.

Charles remains in critical condition.