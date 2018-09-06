PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A 16-year-old was officially charged as an adult on Thursday afternoon for a Parke County attempted murder.
That 16-year-old is Zachary McCleery.
He's accused of shooting 31-year-old Charles McCleery in the face.
Zachary is currently in the Parke County Jail on a $100,000 bond, with no 10 percent.
Police say the crime happened on Tuesday at a home near County Road 590 South in Mansfield.
That's in rural Parke County.
Charles remains in critical condition.
Related Content
- Parke County teen officially charged as an adult for attempted murder
- Juvenile to be charged as an adult for Parke County attempted murder
- Man arrested, facing attempted murder charges in Greene County
- Clay County teen's case moved to adult court
- Florida teen charged with 17 murder counts in school attack
- Man wanted for attempted murder behind bars
- Parke County officials investigating fire at local factory
- Terre Haute man sentenced to 30 years for attempted murder and armed robbery charges
- Two facing attempted murder charges after cutting victim's oxygen line during an accused armed robbery
- Four arrested on drug charges in Parke County
Scroll for more content...