Parke County students gear up for first ever day at consolidated school

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Students are returning to school, but for some in Parke County, this year will be a little different from what they've come to know.

Tuesday will be the first ever day of classes for the new Parke Heritage High School.

Staff and administration hosted an open house on Monday night.

Parents and their students got a chance to explore the school and meet with staff.

North Central Parke Community School Corporation formed Parke Heritage Middle and High Schools through a consolidation.

Special committees have been working for several months planning for the transition.