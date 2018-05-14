Parke County man sentenced after jury convicts him of covered bridge arson

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A convicted arsonist heard his fate Monday afternoon after he was convicted of setting fire to multiple covered bridges.

In April, Jesse Payne was convicted after officials say he set fire to the Bridgeton Covered Bridge in 2005.

The Parke County Sheriff's Office said Payne planned to set fire to the Mansfield Covered Bridge that same night.

Payne was sentenced to 90 years in prison.

He was also accused of burning down the Jeffries Ford Bridge in 2002.

Payne received 20 years for each arson charge plus another 30 for the habitual offender charge.