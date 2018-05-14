Clear

Parke County man sentenced after jury convicts him of covered bridge arson

A convicted arsonist heard his fate Monday afternoon after he was convicted of setting fire to multiple covered bridges.

Posted: May. 14, 2018 4:05 PM
Updated: May. 14, 2018 5:56 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A convicted arsonist heard his fate Monday afternoon after he was convicted of setting fire to multiple covered bridges.

Scroll for more content...

In April, Jesse Payne was convicted after officials say he set fire to the Bridgeton Covered Bridge in 2005.

The Parke County Sheriff's Office said Payne planned to set fire to the Mansfield Covered Bridge that same night.

Payne was sentenced to 90 years in prison.

He was also accused of burning down the Jeffries Ford Bridge in 2002.

Payne received 20 years for each arson charge plus another 30 for the habitual offender charge.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Robinson
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Zionsville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Casey
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Storms Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It