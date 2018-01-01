wx_icon Terre Haute 32°

Parke County man arrested after stolen equipment located

Indiana State Police report a 34-year-old was arrested in Parke County in connection to a stolen excavator.

Posted: Jan. 19, 2018 9:55 AM
Updated: Jan. 19, 2018 9:55 AM

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police report a 34-year-old was arrested in Parke County in connection to a stolen excavator.

A Greenwood man made a report with Indiana State Police that a piece of construction equipment valued at more than $50,000 had been stolen.

The man stated his 2016 Takeuchi Mini Excavator was stolen from a Greenwood area job site in December of 2017. He then stated that he got a tip that the equipment could have been in the Rosedale area in Parke County.

The Excavator was located at the residence of Bradley A. Thompson in southern Parke County. Thompson was arrested and taken to the Parke County Jail.

He is facing a charge of possession of stolen property.

